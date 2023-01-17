‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to Ghodey pe sawar amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 17

A video of two girls dancing to ‘Ghode pe sawaar’ song from Qala film is going viral. It’s not just another dance cover. The video has too many things that have impressed the netizens.

From their synchronised moves to their traditional Ladakhi attire, the performance is impeccable and what adds to their effort is the scenic beauty. The duo, identified as Puntsok Wangmo and Padm Lamo, chose to make a road amidst snow-clad mountains of Ladakh their stage. And guess what, the viewers can’t get enough of the video.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

The composition, their gestures, expressions, clothes and of course the beautiful location- all summed up to be a super hit. The complements pouring in on Twitter and Instagram are a proof.

In a matter of dance, the dance cover has over nine thousand views and hundreds of likes.

Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo

pic.twitter.com/wQBqVbSUjq — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) January 15, 2023

A user wrote, “So Beautiful, Tell Them We Loved it.”

Another one commented, “Beautiful Ladakhi. Both of them are very talented artist.”

A user while praising the girls commented, “This is so beautifully choreographed and well performed. Kudos to Puntsok and Padma…..Tashi Delek (Good luck).”

A comment reads, “Graceful dancers and stunning setting!”

A user also wrote, “Beautiful dance in beautiful Ladakh.”

There are also comments like ‘superb’, ‘stunning’, ‘so so beautiful’ and ‘lovely;.

Ghodey Pe Sawaar, is slow melodious number sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula. Written by Amitabh Bhattachary, the track is composed by music director Amit Trivedi. It features in Netflix psychological drama, Qala directed by Anvita Dutt. The movie stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles, and also marks late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut in the film industry. Anushka Sharma has a cameo in the film.

