Behind the scenes too!

Here are five B-town actresses who delivered big ticket successes with their debut as producers
Updated At : 10:50 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Deepika Padukone AND Chhapaak
Taking charge behind the camera is no small feat, but these leading ladies from Bollywood proved that they can call the shots just as powerfully as they deliver them on screen. These women have shown that producing isn’t just a business move—it’s a creative force and they’re using it to amplify voices, break moulds and back stories that matter. With bold, impactful choices and box-office success, here are five actresses who aced their debut as producers.

Deepika Padukone: Chhapaak (2020)

With Chhapaak, Deepika made a courageous choice to tell the real-life story of an acid attack survivor. While emotionally intense, the film was praised for its sensitive storytelling and Deepika’s bold choice to produce such an unconventional narrative for her first outing behind the scenes.

Richa Chadha: Girls Will Be Girls (2024)

Richa Chadha made waves on the global festival circuit with her debut production Girls Will Be Girls, co-produced under her and Ali Fazal’s banner Pushing Buttons Studios. The film earned international accolades, premiered at Sundance and SXSW, and marked Richa as a formidable new voice in independent cinema.

Anushka Sharma: NH10 (2015)

Anushka took a gritty leap with NH10, a neo-noir thriller that stunned critics and audiences alike. Her production house Clean Slate Filmz immediately stood out for backing bold content. The film was both a critical and commercial success, cementing her status as a producer to watch out for.

Priyanka Chopra: Ventilator (2016)

Under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner, Priyanka Chopra ventured into Marathi cinema with Ventilator, a heartwarming family drama that turned out to be a national award-winning hit. Her commitment to promoting regional stories paid off beautifully and showcased her global vision for Indian cinema.

Alia Bhatt: Darlings (2022)

Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions hit the mark with Darlings, a dark comedy about domestic violence, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The film, released on Netflix, received massive acclaim and became one of the platform’s most-watched Indian films, showing Alia’s sharp instinct for strong content.

