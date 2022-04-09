Lauren Gottlieb pulls off a dance performance despite injury

Be it dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or movie ABCD, Lauren Gottlieb is known for her scintillating acts. She recently got injured, a day before her dance performance at an event. But being a hardcore professional, Lauren overcame the obstacles and pulled off an energetic performance.

Lauren shares, “I have never choreographed a six-minute-long Bollywood number before. I danced so hard because I was in love with the process of it all… That I over-rehearsed. I pushed myself to the maximum that I couldn’t move my body the next day. I called my physiotherapist, who worked on my body and legs. I opted for cold therapy, which I have found is the best way to relax your muscles. At the same time I also took a shower hot water. I went for the hot and cold combination back and forth five times for a minute each. And that really helped my body bounce back.”