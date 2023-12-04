Being thankful

Tell us something about your background.

I was born and raised in Ranchi. My parents and younger brother have been a great support in all my endeavours till now.

Rabb Se Hai Dua is your debut in acting. Tell us how you got this opportunity?

I went through a rollercoaster of experiences – ups and downs, putting in loads of effort to learn, struggling to survive, making numerous attempts, facing failures, enduring countless auditions, and practicing a whole lot of patience. After all of that, I finally landed in this show. I’m forever thankful to the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it.

How is working with the cast and crew?

Honestly, being a part of this cast and crew feels like a genuine blessing. I consider myself extremely fortunate to work with such an amazing team. It’s truly a dream come true to share the screen with senior actors whom I’ve admired since my childhood days. The whole experience is incredibly overwhelming for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity.

What’s the most challenging part of your role?

Ensuring that I do justice to my character is an ongoing challenge and it becomes even more demanding when you’re working with experienced senior actors. It requires a lot of effort and focus to meet the standards set by both the script and the seasoned performers. Striving to bring out the best in my role while working alongside these individuals adds an extra layer of complexity to the task. Nevertheless, it’s a valuable learning experience and an opportunity to grow as an actor.

Who among the cast members is closest to you?

Everyone on the set is like a family; every actor on the show is close to my heart.

What do you feel is the USP of the show?

The efforts and hard work of the entire crew.

When it comes to acting, who is your inspiration and why?

I am inspired by Shah Rukh Khan. Being an outsider with no Godfather in the industry, still he became a superstar due to his talent.

What’s the best part of being an actor?

In the world of acting, you essentially step into numerous lives, embodying various characters. It’s a unique experience where you express emotions through these characters that you might not necessarily convey in your own life. Acting allows you to explore different facets of yourself, discovering both your virtuous and flawed sides. The appreciation and affection coming from the audience become a driving force, propelling you forward and keeping you motivated. This mutual exchange of emotions and support becomes a powerful source of inspiration for an actor.

What’s your success mantra?

I eat clean, stay focused and consistent.