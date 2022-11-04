'Beloved' Ryan Reynolds to receive People's Icon Award for his 'unique ability to create joy, authentically connect with his audience'

Los Angeles, November 4
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with the People's Icon award at the 2022 edition of the People's Choice Awards.
The 46-year-old actor will receive the honour for his contributions to film and television during a ceremony, to be held on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, NBCUniversal said.
People's Chopice also shared it on Instagram:
"In any endeavor – whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience.
"He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with ‘The People's Icon' award at this year's show," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
At the 2022 “People's Choice Awards”, Reynolds is also nominated in the “Male Movie Star” and “Comedy Movie Star” categories for his performance in his newest film "The Adam Project".
He will be next seen in "Spirited", alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The movie will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 18.
