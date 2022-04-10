Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are engaged again!

Hollywood “it” couple and stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again. Lopez announced the engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, in which she stares adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring. “You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover as romantic music plays.

Lopez teased the “exciting and special” announcement on Facebook earlier Friday evening. Sources close to the singer say the video is, in fact, an engagement announcement. Lopez and Affleck sparked engagement rumours earlier this week when she was photographed wearing a ring on her wedding finger while shopping in LA.

—IANS