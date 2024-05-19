Ben Affleck living alone amid split rumours

Ben Affleck was recently seen leaving a residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles, amid rising speculation about a potential split from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
According to a report, Affleck has moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home.
Although it’s not confirmed if he has permanently relocated, his repeated presence at the Brentwood address over the past week adds weight to the rumours.
Notably, both Affleck and Lopez have been seen wearing their wedding rings in recent days.
In their latest outings, Affleck’s wedding band was visible as he drove away from the Brentwood home. Similarly, Lopez has been spotted wearing her ring, including during her solo appearance at the Met Gala last week.
Affleck’s absence from the event was initially attributed to his filming schedule for The Accountant 2, although he attended Tom Brady’s roast in LA the night before.
Lopez has also been active in Los Angeles this week, seen house hunting with her producing partner, which now raises questions about whether she is looking for a place for herself.
