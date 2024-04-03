Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to star in The War of the Roses remake

British stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman have teamed up for the upcoming remake of 1989 dark comedy The War of the Roses. The new take is titled The Roses and will be directed by Jay Roach of Bombshell fame.
Cumberbatch and Oscar winner Colman will play a picture-perfect couple Theo and Ivy, who have successful careers, great kids and an enviable sex life.
But underneath the facade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentment that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.
The 1989 movie was based on the 1981’s novel The War of the Roses by Warren Adler. It was directed by actor Danny DeVito, and featured Kathleen Tumer and Michael Douglas in the lead.
The Roses will be produced by Cumberbatch under his SunnyMarch banner with Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland. Colman will produce under her South of the River banner with Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver, along with Roach and Michelle Graham.
