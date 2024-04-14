Bengali original series ‘Paashbalish’ in the works

ZEE5 recently announced a new Bengali romantic thriller, Paashbalish. Directed by Korok Murmu, this original series stars Ishaa Saha, Sourav Das and Suhatro Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Produced by Mahabahu Motion Pictures and spanning across seven episodes, Paashbalish follows the journey of Chandu, who gets separated from his childhood love, Anchol, during the early years, but manages to find his way back into Anchol’s life without her knowing that he is the same guy she knew from her childhood.

Set against the backdrop of an age-old rivalry between two clans on the Tin Bigha corridor — the Bengalis and the Paharbongshis – Paashbalish is an edge-of-the-seat, romantic thriller with sub-plots involving drug smuggling, human trafficking, survival and love.

Director Korok Murmu said, “Paashbalish is strongly rooted in the Tin Bigha corridor on the West Bengal-Bangladesh border, and hence has strong undercurrents of the complex legal inter-country issues and the age-old rivalry between the two clans — the Bengalis and the Paharbongshis — residing there. But at the core of it, Paashbalish is a story of love, commitment and the promise to protect loved ones at whatever cost. With a lot of plots and subplots, there is something in it for everyone”.