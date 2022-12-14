 ‘Besharam Rang’ choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about working with Deepika Padukone for SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’ : The Tribune India

‘Besharam Rang’ choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about working with Deepika Padukone for SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’

The peppy track showcases sizzling chemistry between the duo

‘Besharam Rang’ choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about working with Deepika Padukone for SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’

Vaibhavi Merchant and Deepika Padukone. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, December 14

'Besharam Rang' is the first track from 'Pathaan', which raised the temperature on the Internet as soon as it was released. The lady behind the song and many more such songs is ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Recently, she opened up about working with Deepika Padukone on the song.

The song was released on Monday, which is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The peppy track showcases sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The music video begins with visuals of Deepika in a golden monokini grooving to the beats. SRK can be seen in a beach shirt sporting a man-bun in the video.

Merchant, is known to present the hottest versions of leading ladies on screen - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Kajra Re' from 'Bunty Aur Babli', Katrina Kaif in 'Kamli' from 'Dhoom 3' and now scintillating Deepika in ‘Besharam Rang’.

She shared the experience of doing the first song with Deepika and how she made it special with her choreography.

Talking about the same, she said, "In my body of work, I have probably consciously made an effort to ensure that the female leads are always presented very aesthetically. For instance, with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in ‘Kajra Re’, I made it a point to kind of enhance the expressions in the way she did her adaakari. In ‘Kamli’ with Katrina again, I kept in my mind what Katrina would look great doing."

Merchant added, "One must always study the actor they are choreographing for it doesn't matter if the movement looks great on me or my assistants, but it must look fantastic on the actor."

The choreographer continued, "Strangely, I've never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until ‘Besharam Rang’. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other. I said Deepika, I truly want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don't want to shoot a better song than this for you in future."

She says, "I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. I must give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her own skin. She owns the song and she is looking gorgeous in every frame," Merchant said.

She added, "Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in the song. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song was shot."

'Besharam Rang' was shot in Spain's most gorgeous coastal towns Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez. Shah Rukh Khan portrays a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill in the upcoming action-thriller film, which is set to release on January 25, 2023, in three languages.

#deepika padukone #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

6
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

7
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

10
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s costume in ‘Pathaan’ song sparks row; MP home minister says some scenes need to be ‘corrected’

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test