Best remembered for shows like Koi Aane Ko Hai and Udaan 2, actress Ginnie Virdi shares her plan to make a comeback

Tell us about your background?

I’m from UP. After my schooling and college, I came to Delhi and struggled for five years to start my own business of market research. I did not get success in that and then Mumbai happened. In 2017, I got married and in 2020 gave birth to my child.

Which show has been your most favourite and why?

Every show, every character has its own place in my heart, but I have an extra soft corner for Koi Aane Ko Hai because it was my first show. I have learnt a lot from the TV industry.

If not an actor what would you have been?

Actor and a mother, both jobs are my favourite and I’m very emotionally attached to both. Agar mein actor nahi hoti toh mein ek ma hoti.

What changes have you found in the industry over the years?

Earlier, content used to be quite unrealistic but now it’s all real. Audiences are very intelligent. In terms of story, I believe that TV shows are improving. More and more makers are now willing to try out new ideas. Now, age is just a number.

TV has evolved as a medium. Do you agree?

Absolutely, it’s not only evolved but upgraded too. There is no drama anymore on TV, it’s all real. Initially, we started with the saas-bahu saga but today people have gone beyond it. There is a variety of content.

People think acting is a very easy profession. What is your viewpoint?

Not at all. I think it is one of the most difficult jobs. We work for 12 hours daily, with make-up and dress on and it is not at all easy. All that glitters is not gold.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

On the top with good shows in my hand and working with good producers. I want to make a comeback soon.

What are your hobbies?

I love to dance, sing and bake. Cooking is therapeutic. It makes me feel good and positive.