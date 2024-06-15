“Beti ka naam kya rakha?”: Varun Dhawan’s fans demand for his daughter’s pics

Mumbai, June 15
As Varun Dhawan dropped a series of dapper pictures of himself, fans started demanding to see the first picture of his newborn daughter.
Varun on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures.
View this post on Instagram
In the first picture, he can be seen in a white tee, sitting in the driver’s seat, about to step out of the car.
In the second picture, he can be seen smiling at the camera while holding a pack of popcorn.
His fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise, calling him the ‘hottest dad’ with fire and heart emojis.
Others eagerly asked when they would see pictures of his daughter and inquired about her well-being.
“Varun, when can we see the first pic of our princess?” asked one fan. Another inquired, “How’s the babygirl?” Yet another wondered, “Did Joey meet his little sister?”
