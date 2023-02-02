Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

Los Angeles, February 2
Pop star Beyonce has announced a world tour in support of her 'Renaissance' album with stops across Europe and North America.
The singer, whose last solo trekp was the 'Formation' tour in 2016, teased the announcement on her official Instagram account on Wednesday.
"Renaissance World Tour 2023," she captioned the post.According to a link to the tour's website, the programme will begin on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and culminate on September 27 in New Orleans, Los Angeles, US.
Among the 41 stops are two London shows and one concert in the New York City area.
Beyonce is nominated in nine categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards. If she wins four honours, the music icon will break the record as most awarded artist in Grammys history.
