Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire to perform at Oscars while Van Morrison skips

The forthcoming 94th Oscars have announced the musical performers for this year’s nominees for best original song, which will include Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra. Four of the five songs will be performed, while nominee Van Morrison, who penned and sang Down to Joy from Belfast, was invited but will not attend the ceremony due to his tour schedule. As a result, the song will not be performed on the broadcast. Final voting for the 94th Oscars has concluded and the original song race is one of the most competitive of the night.

The nominated songs and credited songwriters this year are, Be Alive from King Richard, Dos Origuitas from Encanto, Down to Joy from Belfast, No Time to Die from No Time to Die and Somehow You Do from Four Good Days. No Time to Die has already won multiple accolades this awards season, including the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and last year’s Grammy Award for record of the year and song written for visual media.

