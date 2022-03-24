Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire to perform at Oscars while Van Morrison skips

The forthcoming 94th Oscars have announced the musical performers for this year’s nominees for best original song, which will include Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra. Four of the five songs will be performed, while nominee Van Morrison, who penned and sang Down to Joy from Belfast, was invited but will not attend the ceremony due to his tour schedule. As a result, the song will not be performed on the broadcast. Final voting for the 94th Oscars has concluded and the original song race is one of the most competitive of the night.
The nominated songs and credited songwriters this year are, Be Alive from King Richard, Dos Origuitas from Encanto, Down to Joy from Belfast, No Time to Die from No Time to Die and Somehow You Do from Four Good Days. No Time to Die has already won multiple accolades this awards season, including the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and last year’s Grammy Award for record of the year and song written for visual media.
—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...