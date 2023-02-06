 Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record as she vies for best album award : The Tribune India

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record as she vies for best album award

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record as she vies for best album award

The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. Reuters



Los Angeles, February 6

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday and was in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade.

The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

"I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night," Beyonce said. "I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."

She also thanked her family and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

Earlier, the singer was absent when she won best R&B song for "Cuff It." Host Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic.

He later handed the award to Beyonce at her seat in the audience.

She remained in contention for the night's top awards - song of the year, record of the year and album of the year, an accolade she has never won.

Beyonce faces a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Bad Bunny, Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Styles won best pop vocal album for "Harry's House," which also was in the race for album of the year.

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," Styles, 29, said as he held his Grammy trophy. He performed his single "As It Was" during the ceremony, decked head to toe in silver fringe.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the show with a rousing Spanish-language medley surrounded by dozens of dancers.

"Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had," host Trevor Noah joked.

Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

"I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton," Bad Bunny said in a mix of English and Spanish.

For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with "Mr.

Morale & the Big Steppers."

"I finally found imperfection with this album," Lamar said on stage.

The show was broadcast live on the CBS network and streaming service Paramount+.

Honorees were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given Black talent proper recognition. The organization has worked to diversity its membership in recent years.

In the best new artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, jazz artist Samara Joy, American bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle and TikTok phenol Gayle, who rose to fame with "abcdefu."

Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song "All Too Well" won best music video. Her latest album, "Midnights," was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.

Like other awards shows, the Grammys have seen their television audience decline in recent years. Last year's ceremony drew roughly 9 million viewers, the second-smallest on record.

Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

2
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

3
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

4
Nation

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight at Delhi airport; DGCA seeks report

5
World OBITUARY

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

6
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

7
Nation

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

8
Delhi

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

9
Health

Intermittent fasting might reverse type 2 diabetes, reveals study

10
World

After Musharraf’s death, Bilawal Bhutto changes Twitter profile picture to photo of Benazir and Nawab Bugti

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Five newly appointed SC judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%

'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA