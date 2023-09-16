Beyonce celebrates 42nd birthday in French Polynesia

IANS

Popstar Beyonce celebrated her birthday with style, as the 42 year-old took a break from her Renaissance World Tour to enjoy a family vacation in French Polynesia. “It was a nice break for Beyonce. The tour has been intense. She needed to recharge for a few days,” a source said. The Grammy-winning singer went for the family vacation with her husband JAY-Z, 53, along with daughters Blue Ivy, 11, and twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, six.The family ‘rented several private villas’ and spent a great deal of quality time together. They enjoyed the beach, had family dinners and engaged in several activities. Everyone had the best time.”

The Break My Soul artiste reportedly travelled with her family right after her birthday concert in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on September 4, before returning home in time to resume the North American leg of her tour in Vancouver. Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday festivities kicked off on stage during the final of her three Renaissance shows in Los Angeles.