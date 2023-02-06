 Beyonce creates history with most Grammy wins : The Tribune India

Here's the full list of Grammy 2023 winners

American singer Lizzon took home the award for Best Record of the Year. ANI



ANI

Los Angeles, February 6

While Beyonce scripted history with the most Grammy wins, Harry Styles won Album of the year at the 65th Grammy Awards. Lizzo took home the award for Best Record of the Year. There were several surprise wins

Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Record of the Year - Lizzo (About Damn Time)

2. Album Of The Year - Harry Styles (Harry's House)

3. Song of the Year - Bonnie Raitt (Just Like That)

4. Best Pop Solo Performance - Adele (Easy On Me)

5. Best New Artist - Samara Joy

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Sam Smith and Kim Petras (UNHOLY)

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Michael Buble (Higher)

8. Best Pop Vocal Album - Harry Styles (Harry's House)

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording - Beyonce (Break My Soul)

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album - Beyonce (Renaissance)

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - Snark Puppy (Empire Central)

12. Best Rock Performance - Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses)

13. Best Rock Album - Ozzy Osbourne (Patient Number 9)

14. Best Metal Performance - Ozzy Osbourne Ft. Tony Iommi (Degradation Rules)

15. Best Rock Song - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Broken Horses)

16. Best R&B Performance - Muni Long (Hrs & Hrs)

17. Best Traditional R&B Performance - Beyonce (Plastic Off the Sofa)

18. Best R&B Song - Beyonce (Cuff It)

19. Best R&B Album - Robert Glasper (Black Radio III)

20. Best Progressive R&B Album - Steve Lacy (Gemini Rights)

21. Best Alternative Music Performance - Wet Leg (Chaise Longue)

22. Best Alternative Music Album - Wet Leg (Wet Leg)

23. Best Rap Performance - Kendrick Lamar (The Heart Part 5)

24. Best Melodic Rap Performance - Drake and Tems (Wait for U)

25. Best Rap Album - Kendrick Lamar (Mr Morale & the Big Steppers)

26. Best Rap Song - Kendrick Lamar (The Heart Part 5)

27. Best Country Solo Performance - Willie Nelson (Live Forever)

28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Never Wanted To Be That Girl)

29. Best Country Album - Willie Nelson (A Beautiful Time)

30. Best Country Song - Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis ('Til You Can't)

31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album - White Sun (Mystic Mirror)

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album - Samara Joy (Linger Awhile)

33. Best Improvised Jazz Solo - Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese (Endangered Species)

34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens (New Standards Vol. 1)

35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra (Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra)

36. Best Latin Jazz Album - Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective (Fandango At The Wall In New York)

37. Best Gospel Performance/Song - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole (Kingdom)

38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford (Fear Is Not My Future)

39. Best Gospel Album - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (Kingdom Book One Deluxe)

40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album - Maverick City Music (Breathe)

41. Best Roots Gospel Album - Tennessee State University Marching Band (The Urban Hymnal)

42. Best Latin Pop Album - Ruben Blades & Boca Livre (Pasieros)

43. Best Musica Urbana Album - Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti)

44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album - Rosalia (Motomami)

45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album - Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto por Mexico - El Musical)

46. Best Tropical Latin Album - Marc Anthony (Pa'lla Voy)

47. Best American Roots Performance - Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Stompin' Ground)

48. Best Americana Performance - Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt)

49. Best Americana Album - Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days)

50. Best American Roots Song - Bonnie Raitt (Just Like That)

51. Best Bluegrass Album - Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway (Crooked Tree)

52. Best Traditional Blues Album - Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder (Get On Board)

53. Best Contemporary Blues Album - Edgar Winter (Brother Johnny)

54. Best Folk Album - Madison Cunningham (Revealer)

55. Best Regional Roots Music Album - Ranky Tanky (Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival)

56. Best Reggae Album - Kabaka Pyramid (The Kalling)

57. Best Global Music Performance - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode (Bayethe)

58. Best Global Music Album - Masa Takumi (Sakura)

59. Best Children's Music Album - Alphabet Rockers (The Movement)

60. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording - Viola Davis (Finding Me)

61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album - J. Ivy (The Poet Who Sat By The Door)

62. Best Comedy Album - Dave Chappelle (The Closer)

63. Best Musical Theater Album - Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

64. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media - Various artists (Encanto)

65. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media - Germaine Franco (Encanto)

66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media - Stephanie Economou (Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok)

67. Best Song Written For Visual Media - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitan - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)

68. Best Instrumental Composition - Geoffrey Keezer (Refuge)

69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella (John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer)

70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals - Vince Mendoza (Songbird)

71. Best Recording Package - Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package - Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

73. Best Album Notes - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

74. Best Historical Album - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.

76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical - Harry Styles (Harry's House)

77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical - Jack Antonoff

78. Best Remixed Recording - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

79. Best Immersive Audio Album - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

80. Best Engineered Album, Classical - Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra

81. Producer Of The Year, Classical - Judith Sherman

82. Best Orchestral Performance - Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie

83. Best Opera Recording - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

84. Best Choral Performance - Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance - Attacca Quartet (Shaw: Evergreen)

86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo - Time For Three; Xian Zhang (Letters for the Future)

87. Best Classical Compendium - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers (An Adoption Story)

88. Best Contemporary Classical Composition - Kevin Puts (Puts: Contact)

89. Best Music Video - Taylor Swift (All Too Well: The Short Film)

90. Best Music Film - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story.

#Grammy 2023

