Beyonce shows support for singer amid sexual harassment allegations

ANI

Pop queen Beyonce showed support to American rapper Lizzo amid her ongoing lawsuit filed by her former dancers. Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she pushed them to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s red light district and then pressured them to engage with the performers. The dancers alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

Days after dancers levelled allegations against Lizzo, Beyonce came out and voiced her support for the former. While performing Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) Beyonce shouted, “Lizzo! I love you Lizzo!” into the mic, as captured in a now-viral clip making the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has denied the allegations. A few days ago, she issued an official statement.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound. These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate. As an artist I have always been very passionate...with passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to take hard decisions but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable… I am not the villain.”