Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event

Singer Beyonce Knowles spent 2,000 pounds ($2,500) at fried chicken chain Chicken Shop.
The Formation singer curated an exclusive event at the FLANNELS x Beyonce Renaissance pop-up, which opened on London’s Oxford Street this week to mark her week of gigs in the city.
The pop diva treated her guests to 50 Straight Up Burgers, 20 Korean Vegan Burgers, 200 portions of three Naked Tenders, and 75 servings of frees, which were supplied by the chain’s Baker Street restaurant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...
Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD
The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...