Beyonce to hold premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce in London

ANI

American singer Beyonce is holding two premieres for her highly anticipated concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. The world premiere will take place in London on November 30 and the US premiere will be held in Los Angeles on November 25. Days before Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment release the movie in theatres on December 1, these events will take place.

On November 9 at BeyonceFilm.com, tickets for worldwide regions, such as Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean, will go on sale. At her final show in Kansas City earlier this month, Beyonce unveiled the trailer for the concert documentary about her Renaissance World Tour, which is presently the singer’s highest-grossing tour to date. Tickets are currently on sale in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce follows the superstar singer embarking on the monumental tour in support of Renaissance, the album that helped her become the most decorated artiste in the history of the Grammy Awards. Locations weren’t announced for the premieres, but an invite for the world premiere in London included the dress code ‘formal opulence’. The dress code for the L.A. premiere will be ‘Cozy opulence’ — a play off the singer’s song Cozy from Renaissance.

Beyonce made an unexpected appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert film premiere, The Eras Tour, earlier this month at The Grove’s AMC Theatre.

Beyonce’s tour began in Sweden in May and has earned rave reviews for the star’s dance and vocal performance, along with its detailed production and light work, dazzling costumes (new ensembles throughout the entire tour), and daughter Blue Ivy’s special appearances. The tour, which has reached 2.7 million fans, trended heavily on social media and became another Beyonce pop culture moment, especially with its fashion as fans sported everything from disco cowboy hats to shimmery silver ensembles to metallic sequins.

Paul McCartney, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, Chris Rock, Selena Gomez, Issa Rae, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal, a number of the Kardashian family members, Cardi B, Gabrielle Union, Lenny Kravitz, Frank Ocean, Kelly Rowland, and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the many celebrities who attended the live performances.

#England #London #United States of America USA