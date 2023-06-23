BFFs Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor recreate childhood pic, ‘sisters forever’

Chandigarh, June 23
Ananya Panday shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, as well as Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya, Suhana, and Ananya have been childhood best friends, and their Instagram photos and videos together frequently set huge friendship goals.
This time around, Ananya Pandey has posted a then and now photo of the three best friends. The trio has recreated the old pose in the photo. Suhana stood in the centre, with Shanaya and Ananya on either side. Ananya added a "sisters 4ever" sticker to the picture.
The trio is depicted in the first image as children, with all of them brandishing water guns. The second image is from one of their days when they recreated the look without the guns. The girls appeared to be glowing in the photo. Suhana wore a blue dress with polka dots, while Ananya wore a white T-shirt. Shanaya, on the other hand, was dressed in a beautiful black dress.
Earlier, on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar questioned Ananya if she thought her friendships with Suhana and Shanaya would survive their acting careers. Ananya replied in the affirmative, "Yes, because it's not even friendship." "I think it's family."
When questioned if she believes their friendship will suffer as a result of the 'industry dynamics', Ananya stated that she does not believe it will. “I think that we all just have a lot of genuine love for each other. Whenever I talk about this I say it was a collective dream of growing up. We all wanted to be actors together. We have had so many discussions. We played so many acting games. So, I think I’ll be as happy for Shanaya and Suhana as I am for my own. It honestly feels like that.”
The trio frequently celebrate their sisterhood together. While Ananya is already a well-known Bollywood actress, Shanaya and Suhana will be making their acting debuts soon. Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, while Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition meet concludes in Patna, 17 parties to fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls together
Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...