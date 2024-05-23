‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' actor Firoz Khan dies of heart attack

Mumbai, May 23
Actor Firoz Khan, who was known for his work in the superhit television show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’, passed away on Thursday in UP's Badaun after suffering a heart attack.
Khan, who also worked in shows like ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain’, ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss’, and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, among others, was known for impersonating Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
There are several videos of him on Instagram impersonating Big B.
Earlier, Deepesh Bhan, another actor from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, died at the age of 41 due to a heart attack. He essayed the character of Malkhan Singh in the show.
