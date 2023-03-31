BhagyaLaxmi-fame actress Aditi Shetty talks about her journey so far

How has your journey in the TV industry been?

I started my career with Bhagya Laxmi. Within a year I was offered an important role in Naagin 6. After that, I bagged Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni. It has been a great journey so far.

What inspired you to act?

The adrenaline rush before a performance excited me. As an actor, I love the fact that I am able to entertain the audience. My family and friends love watching my work, which brings a lot of satisfaction.

Which character did you enjoy playing the most?

Kavya, from Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, as she has various shades to her. I am enjoying discovering my own capabilities as an actor with this role.

How was the experience of working in Bhagya Lakshmi?

I love the show and the team. It has been a learning ground for me, and I have made amazing bonds for life.

Share something not many people know about you…

I am resilient, focused and dedicated towards everything I do. From dealing with rejections and working out at odd hours, to shooting all night and hardly getting any sleep, I am unstoppable.

What is the best advice you’ve ever got?

Believe that everything is working out for you, and everything happens for a reason. If something doesn’t work out, there is better in store for you.

What inspires you?

The love I get from everyone really inspires me. I get to do what I absolutely love. It’s like a party every day. I love being on the sets. Staying in touch with my art rejuvenates me.

What is your dream role?

Doing a different role every single time is my dream.

Bollywood stars you would love to work with?

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The list is long.