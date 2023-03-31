BhagyaLaxmi-fame actress Aditi Shetty talks about her journey so far

How has your journey in the TV industry been?
I started my career with Bhagya Laxmi. Within a year I was offered an important role in Naagin 6. After that, I bagged Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni. It has been a great journey so far.
What inspired you to act?
The adrenaline rush before a performance excited me. As an actor, I love the fact that I am able to entertain the audience. My family and friends love watching my work, which brings a lot of satisfaction.
Which character did you enjoy playing the most?
Kavya, from Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, as she has various shades to her. I am enjoying discovering my own capabilities as an actor with this role.
How was the experience of working in Bhagya Lakshmi?
I love the show and the team. It has been a learning ground for me, and I have made amazing bonds for life.
Share something not many people know about you…
I am resilient, focused and dedicated towards everything I do. From dealing with rejections and working out at odd hours, to shooting all night and hardly getting any sleep, I am unstoppable.
What is the best advice you’ve ever got?
Believe that everything is working out for you, and everything happens for a reason. If something doesn’t work out, there is better in store for you.
What inspires you?
The love I get from everyone really inspires me. I get to do what I absolutely love. It’s like a party every day. I love being on the sets. Staying in touch with my art rejuvenates me.
What is your dream role?
Doing a different role every single time is my dream.
Bollywood stars you would love to work with?
Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The list is long.
