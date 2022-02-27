Bhagyashree and her hubby Himalay Dassani to star in reality show ‘Smart Jodi’

Actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani will be seen together on screen for the first time in Star Plus’ upcoming show Smart Jodi.
Ever since the promos featuring the couple have been released, fans are waiting to know more about their love story. Bhagyashree is from the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra.
Excited about her latest television stint Bhagyashree says, “Smart Jodi is one of the most exciting concepts I have come across on small screen and hence Himalay and I decided to be part of it. I have refused multiple TV opportunities befo1
re because I couldn’t connect with them; the concept of Smart Jodi attracted my attention. You will see the real side of each couple and couples of all age groups will relate to the show.”
She adds, “I am glad to associate with Star Plus as it’s a promising channel delivering some inspiring and unconventional content. Can’t wait to share my life story with my fans.”
Smart Jodi is produced by Frames Productions.
