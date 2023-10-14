 Bhagyashree, Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur talk about their upcoming 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' : The Tribune India

The actors says the movie is about the havoc a viral video can wreck

Mumbai, October 14

Actors Bhagyashree, Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur are all set to release their upcoming mystery drama 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' on October 27.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Maddock Films shared a video, unveiling the trailer of the movie.

Talking about the movie, Radhika Madan told ANI, "Sajni, a very ambitious physics teacher from Pune and is obedient to her parents. A video of her at a private event goes viral and because of it, her life changes in a day. The story is about how we think about ourselves. It will force you to think a lot. What I think probably depends on what society thinks about us." 

She added, "You just feel helpless because you can explain one thing among your family and friends, but how can you explain it to so many crores of people, how to put forward your opinion? This is what happened with Sajni. Even if I as an actress give an interview, it becomes a spicy headline. It's a very difficult thing and because of social media I think we live in this kind of world that's really unstable."

Watch the trailer:

Nimrat Kaur said, "I am playing the character of Bela Barot who is appointed to investigate the case of a missing girl. Bela Barot is keeping a larger conversation together, a trial by media, a trial by society, a trial by just opinion, which is happening in the world today. The movie shows if something about you goes viral on social media without your consent, if it is not in a positive manner, then what are the consequences for you as a girl?

She added, "Being a woman is a privilege and sometimes it is also a disadvantage. It depends on what your circumstances are, which society's status you belong to, and which city you come from. We should take responsibility for the fact that being a girl is a very beautiful thing. We can multitask, we take everyone along while working and taking the family forward. One as a girl in me myself for the character, both the things exactly mirror that I am completely in agreement that as a convenience it should be used like a card so much that you can turn it over whenever you want as per your convenience. If you change it then that sincerity should remain." 

Bhagyashree said, "This is a very different kind of film and goes so super-fast. There are many things in this film where suspicion is raised on many characters and fingers are also raised. It is not clear who is responsible so that makes up the excitement in the movie. The subject is very different from my other characters and the character I am going to play will make people feel that Suman can do this too. It's about what havoc a viral video of a phone can wreak not just on that person but on everyone around him?" 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' starring Bhagyashree, Radhika Madan Nimrat Kaur and Subodh Bhave will be released in theatres on October 27. 

