After mesmerising audience with her acting, Bhagyashree now to make another debut

Mumbai, June 10
Veteran actor Bhagyashree Dassani will be seen making her debut as a judge at the new season of 'DID Super Moms' alongside Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar.
On judging the show, Bhagyashree shared, "It will be an absolute honour for me to take up the responsibility of a judge for the very first time in my career with Zee TV's exciting dance reality show - 'DID Super Moms'. I am really looking forward to meeting the super-talented moms from across our country and inspiring them to achieve their dreams.
"Judging these talented women will not be an easy task, but I will try my best. I am thrilled to be sharing the stage with famous choreographer Remo D'Souza and immensely talented Urmila Matondkar. I am sure we all will have a gala time and entertain the audience," she added.
Auditions for the show have already started across the country. Online auditions have been a huge hit, on-ground auditions also took place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Guwahati.
'DID Super Moms' new season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV. IANS
