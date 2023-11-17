 Bhai wo mere ghar pe aaya, tu kaun hai: Harsh Kapoor claps back at troll over his photo with David Beckham : The Tribune India

Bhai wo mere ghar pe aaya, tu kaun hai: Harsh Kapoor claps back at troll over his photo with David Beckham

The troll had asked Kapoor, ‘tu hai kaun’, after pic with Beckham

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor (L) with David Beckham. Photo: X/@HarshKapoor_



IANS

Mumbai, November 17

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who recently met former football player David Beckham, has given a befitting reply to a troll who commented on his picture with the legend.

David is on a three-day visit to India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, as he attended the thrilling India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium.

After the match, he attended a special party hosted by actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja which also saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. A lot of them posed with David.

Sharing his picture with the footballer on his X, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, brother of Sonam Kapoor, had written, "Met David Beckham last night...spoke to him about United of course and the state of the club .. can't reveal more (sic)”.

Replying to the picture, one internet troll wrote, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun (didn't he ask who are you)?"

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who was in no mood to let the troll slip away, gave a taste of his own medicine to the latter as he replied, "Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai (Brother, he came to my house. Who are you)?"

He also explained why he engages with trolls when another internet user wrote, "One of the greatest pleasures of life is seeing two trolls with differential reach having a go at each other. I mean it in a good way. We are all trolls. It mirrors societal conflicts in a less violent manner."

The 'Mirzya" actor replied, "The only difference is I never instigate it... I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter, going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them, by the way), I'll say what I want to them if I'm in the mood (sic)”.

 

