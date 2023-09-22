Bharatnatyam exponent Saroja Vaidyanathan dies at 86

Tribune News Service

Bharatnatyam maestro Saroja Vaidyanathan died at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday morning due to cancer. She had turned 86 on Tuesday. Her daughter-in-law and dancer Rama Vaidyanathan shared the sad news via an Instagram post, “With profound grief we announce the passing on of Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan, Padma Bhushan awardee, Founder President of Ganesa Natyalaya. A huge loss to the world of dance and to me personally...”

Tribute in tweets Legendary Bharatnatyam exponent Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan passed away this morning, leaving behind a rich legacy. My condolences to the family. Her contribution to the dance world has been immense. Her loss will be deeply felt. Sonal Mansingh, Renowned Dancer “Saddened by the news of the passing away of Saroja Vaidyanathan – revered Bharatnatyam guru and Padma Bhushan awardee, and a prolific choreographer. Her contribution to the field of art and culture are laudable. My condolences to the family.” G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture “A profound loss to the world of dance and art. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Padma Bhushan awardee Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan, a Bharatanatyam exponent and choreographer. She gained accolades for internationally presenting several dance-dramas based on mythology and social themes, including the poems of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Her legacy will forever inspire generations to come.” Official account of Ministry of Culture

The classical dancer was conferred the Padma Shri in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. Vaidyanathan was known for her extensive contribution to Bharatnatyam and Carnatic music in the form of 10 full-length ballets and as many as 2,000 choreographies. Rama remembered her mother-in-law and guru for leaving a 50-year-old legacy behind in the form of Ganesa Natyalaya, a classical dance school in the national capital. “It is now our duty to take her legacy forward. I remember her for the love and affection she gave all of us...,” Rama said. and PTI

