Bharti Singh gets emotional on sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'; says 'my mother raised me to be an independent woman'

Mumbai, October 18

Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh talked about her mother Kamla Singh, who despite all restrictions from the family and society, raised her to be an independent woman.

Bharti said, "My mother is a single parent, and she has raised me to be the strong, confident, and independent woman that I am today."

Bharti, who participated in a number of reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', 'Comedy Circus', and also hosted several reality series such as 'India's Got Talent 5', 'India's Got Talent 6', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine', 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan', reminisced getting selected for her first show and then moving to Mumbai with her mother.

Bharti is currently seen hosting the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' and after listening to the story of 12-year-old Granthik's mom, who shared about her struggle of raising him without the support of her father, the host also got emotional and opened up about her mother.

"When I was selected for my first show, we had to move to Mumbai. My mother was questioned by a lot of relatives, but she never gave up and always supported me in the best way she could. Today, I am the future of that single mother," she added.

The singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan airs on Zee TV. IANS

