Bharti Singh says, ‘Haarsh and I have always wanted a baby girl’

Mumbai, August 21

Comedian Bharti Singh talks about her wish for a baby girl after looking at 'DID Super Moms' contestant Varsha's performance on the Marathi song 'Apsara Aali' from 2010 movie 'Natarang'.

The couple have been sharing adorable pictures of their baby boy Laksh on social media. Bharti became a mom on April 3 this year.

Bharti says: "From the beginning, Harsh and I wanted a baby girl in our life, but God had His own plan and blessed us with a baby boy. While we are very, very happy to have him in our life, after watching this video clip, I imagined my son and myself in place of Varsha and her son."

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen on the show hosting the special segment of 'Super Moms ki Adalat'.

Take a look at this teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

She says further: "I can picturise, that someday, when I come back from work after a very long and tiring day, he will take care of me and feed me a meal, just like how Varsha's son was taking care of her. I must also add that Varsha performed so well with her choreographer Vartika, that I couldn't take my eyes off her. It was beautiful."

The dance reality show is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. It airs on Zee TV.

IANS

#bharti singh #DID Super Moms #haarsh limbachiyaa