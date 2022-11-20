Bhavana Pandey on 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', 'earlier I was celebrated as wife, mother but today people know real me'

ANI

Mumbai, November 20

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' fame Bhavana Pandey has opened up about how her life has changed post the Netflix show.

"It feels surreal. 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' isn't just a show but a gateway for the world to know the real me. Am elated over the response that season 2 has been still garnering," she said.

She added, " Earlier, I was lovingly addressed and celebrated as a wife, and a mother, which is again a blessing indeed, but today people know me as Bhavana and have wonderful things to say. All the recognition and adulation is really heart-warming and hope to keep returning them to everyone who has watched and enjoyed the show."

Bhavana's husband is actor Chunky Panday and her daughter is actress Ananya Panday. Bhavna and Chunky also have another daughter named Rysa.

In the second season of the show, the audiences celebrated Bhavana's earnest, graceful persona and she stole the show with her personality, showing her real self which was loved by all. Bhavana also renewed her vows with Chunky which won hearts and was highlight of the season 2!

