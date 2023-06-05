Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who is playing Nandini in Zee TV’s show Maitree, talks about the importance of family

What does the family system depend on?

I feel parents are the core of a family. No one in the world can love us the way our parents do. Their love is completely selfless and unconditional. The other relationships that we make in our life, we choose, but parents are gifts from God.

Which family member are you closest to?

I was closer to my father, who is not with us anymore. Wherever I am today in my life is because of him. I still remember the moment when he said, “Mera beta ek din star banega.”

What does a family reunion look like?

When dad was alive he used to live in Kuwait. My brother resides in Canada, and I in Mumbai. We always got together to celebrate festivals like Diwali and Holi at home in Dehradun. Even now, we all plan our vacations in sync, so that we can spend quality time together in Dehradun.

Any tips to strengthen family relationships?

Communication is very important in any relationship. The most crucial part is that we should respect each other’s personal space and never invade. While giving advice is one thing, we shouldn’t pressurise them to follow it. Lastly, love is important to strengthen any family relationship.