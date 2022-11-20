Bhediya director, Amar Kaushik, gets candid on Kapil’s show

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show hosted Varun Dhawan and the Kriti Sanon along with their upcoming film Bhediya co-stars and director Amar Kaushik.

In a candid conversation with Kapil, Amar shared, “Varun himself came to me and told me that he wants to be a Bhediya. And I was like you are too cute for the role of Bhediya. Listening to this, Varun literally enacted like a Bhediya which blew my mind and that is how we got our hero.” Varun also informed how Amar had declined to be a part of other promotional activities but he was excited to appear on this show and left his editing work for the same.