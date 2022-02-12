Bheemla Nayak to be released in Hindi

As the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak will release in theatres soon, the makers are preparing the ground for the multi-starrer’s Hindi release as well.

Bheemla Nayak producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi confirms the Hindi release of the most-anticipated movie.

In one of his recent interviews, when Naga Vamsi was quizzed about Bheemla Nayak and he said: “I am confident that the movie will be a super-hit. That is why we have opted for its Hindi release as well.”

“Though Bheemla Nayak is an adaptation of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the audience will be thoroughly entertained. We have taken the storyline from the original movie. Our writer Trivikram Srinivas has done a fantastic job in the script work,” Naga Vamsi explained. — IANS