'Bholaa' box office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 18 crore in two days

Mumbai, April 1

Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bholaa” earned Rs 7.40 crore on its second day, taking its total box office score to Rs 18.60 crore, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Devgn and also starring Tabu, the Hindi-language action-thriller film received positive to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday.

“Bholaa” is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

"Being a working Friday, the film saw an upward trend for the evening shows. Audiences are enjoying the action experience on the big screen. The film is expected to have a good weekend footfall owing to great word of mouth," the makers said in a press note.



"Bholaa" is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit “Kaithi”, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

“Bholaa” also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. PTIl

