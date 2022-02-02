‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is all set to re-open the doors of the Haveli

Chandigarh, February 2
The makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ announce the release date of the film. A follow-up to the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan 2017 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, it will hit the big screen on May 20.
Here's the Instagram post by T-Series:
View this post on Instagram
Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.
The cast and crew shared the announcement poster in their Instagram stories.
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.
