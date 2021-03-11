Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: In the haunted haveli, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu live their worst nightmare

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Visuals of a dark, rustic haveli, followed by a pathway to the door that locks the spookiest secrets. Then warns Tabu, ‘Manjulika is back after 15 years, and scarier than ever’. The actress says, “15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai.”

The trailer of Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 grips you from the word go.

Here begins the party number and we are introduced to Kartik Aaryan’s character who says he is someone who can see dead people. We know Kartik and Kiara Advani are in love as they dance together on Hare Krishna Hare Ram and kiss in the next scene. Is it their love story or is it Tabu, which we can’t point from the trailer, but the three are trapped in a haunted haveli where all questions are buried.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, which begins on a humorous note- Rajpal Yadav reminding us of the first instalment and his catchy one-lines (I would have been better off at Bigg Boss house), is as much a horror. The following scenes have Kiara Advani dancing in the air, telling Kartik she is Manjulika in her ghost avatar. This one scene is the scariest bit that’s riddled with nostalgia where Kiara is being Manjulika and clutches Kartik’s neck.

Twists and turns galore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer shows why it’s among the most-awaited films of the year. There's a good dose of fun, entertainment, horror, drama and suspense.

Watch the trailer here:

It’s the second instalment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist. While Shiney Ahuja played Akshay Kumar's friend, Vidya Balan's character with split personality disorder won critical appreciation. It also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale in important roles.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is slated to hit the screens in May 20.