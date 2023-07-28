Bhumi Pednekar reveals her pre-ramp walk ritual

ANI
New Delhi, July 28
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is a regular feature as the show-stopper at fashion shows. She always owns the ramp like a queen.
Runway walk is not a cakewalk for sure. However, it becomes a little easy if one knows how to maintain staying calm and get rid of nervousness. Seems like Bhumi's pre-ramp walk ritual undoubtedly helps her making her the perfect muse.
On Thursday, she unleashed her fashionable avatar for designer Varun Bahl's show at India Couture Week in Delhi. Dressed in gold thigh-high slit fishnet skirt and bralette. The golden ensemble was adorned with floral embroideries.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
After stealing attention with her look, Bhumi spoke to media and opened up about the rituals she followed prior hitting the ramp.
"I listen to music. I make sure that I drink loads of water. I try to just breathe and relax before walking the ramp," she shared.
Bhumi's show was attended by famous personalities from fashion world including fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Bhumi's sister Samkisha Pandekar also attended the show and turned her biggest cheerleader.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'.
