Bhumi Pednekar rides a scooter for her Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of some notable Bollywood films. Adding to the list of unique movies is Badhaai Do, for which the actor graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show with co-actor Rajkummar Rao and director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Bhumi opened up about how she has never shot for a film outside of India and how shooting for Badhaai Do in Mussoorie was nothing short of an adventure!
Bhumi said, “From the time I started my career I have not shot outside India even once! I always think, ‘okay if the location is London, I’ll say yes without reading the script’. There is no such district in India where I have not shot for a film.” Bhumi also revealed that she rode a scooter for the first time while shooting for Badhaai Do and said, “Before every take the atmosphere would be tense and people would say, ‘everyone get away… all the roads blocked… everyone be careful’.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...