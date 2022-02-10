Bhumi Pednekar rides a scooter for her Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of some notable Bollywood films. Adding to the list of unique movies is Badhaai Do, for which the actor graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show with co-actor Rajkummar Rao and director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Bhumi opened up about how she has never shot for a film outside of India and how shooting for Badhaai Do in Mussoorie was nothing short of an adventure!

Bhumi said, “From the time I started my career I have not shot outside India even once! I always think, ‘okay if the location is London, I’ll say yes without reading the script’. There is no such district in India where I have not shot for a film.” Bhumi also revealed that she rode a scooter for the first time while shooting for Badhaai Do and said, “Before every take the atmosphere would be tense and people would say, ‘everyone get away… all the roads blocked… everyone be careful’.”