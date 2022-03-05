Bhumi Pednekar roped in by UNDP to trigger awareness on gender equality

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has roped in Bhumi Pednekar for their marquee campaign ‘Women at Work — Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow’. UNDP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, intends to implement a 12 month-long campaign on the theme. Bhumi is expected to talk on several issues like equipping young women to take on non-traditional roles and career paths.

Bhumi says, “Our career pathways and choices are often influenced by people around us, and their expectations of us. It limits our aspirations; our potential to truly achieve what we can. This is especially relevant for women and girls given the rigorous social conditioning that they experience. The need for more women in the workforce is not only an economic imperative, but a social one as well. Our workspaces need to be inclusive, encouraging diverse skill sets and expertise. This can be made possible when women occupy spaces in leading roles, breaking stereotypes and barriers, inspiring others, especially young girls to aspire and realise their full potential.”