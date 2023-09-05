 Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila's 'Thank You For Coming' new poster comes with hard-hitting fact : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila's 'Thank You For Coming' new poster comes with hard-hitting fact

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila's 'Thank You For Coming' new poster comes with hard-hitting fact

The trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 6

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila's 'Thank You For Coming' new poster comes with hard-hitting fact

Bhumi Pednekar on the new poster of 'Thank You For Coming'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, September 5

Makers of the upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming' on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared the poster which she captioned, "When the ending is before the beginning..Don't forget to watch #ThankYouForComing. Trailer out on 6th Sept, 1:50 PM." 

In the poster, Bhumi could be seen lying on her bed and looking surprised. The second slide states a fact.

Check it out:

The makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on September 6.

'Thank You For Coming' is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Elated about receiving the opportunity to showcase her work at TIFF, Bhumi said, "This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming. What makes it more special is that we've been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall."

She added, "As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I've never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co-actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable." Karan Boolani has directed the film, which will be out on October 6. 

#Bhumi Pednekar #Instagram #Mumbai #Shehnaaz Gill

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

3
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

4
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

5
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

6
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

7
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

8
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

9
Comment

Why DRDO can’t replicate ISRO’s grand success story

10
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

Row over President’s G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

Row over President's G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

‘Bharat or India? You want to call it Bharat, go right ahead...

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...

Indian team for cricket World Cup announced; both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan named in 15-man squad

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods