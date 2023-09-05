Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila's 'Thank You For Coming' new poster comes with hard-hitting fact

ANI
Mumbai, September 5
Makers of the upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming' on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of actor Bhumi Pednekar.
Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared the poster which she captioned, "When the ending is before the beginning..Don't forget to watch #ThankYouForComing. Trailer out on 6th Sept, 1:50 PM."
In the poster, Bhumi could be seen lying on her bed and looking surprised. The second slide states a fact.
The makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on September 6.
'Thank You For Coming' is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.
The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.
Elated about receiving the opportunity to showcase her work at TIFF, Bhumi said, "This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming. What makes it more special is that we've been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall."
She added, "As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I've never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co-actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable." Karan Boolani has directed the film, which will be out on October 6.
