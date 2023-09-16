Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thank You For Coming' receives great response at Toronto International Film Festival

Chandigarh, September 16
Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's film, 'Thank You For Coming' was showcased at the Gala Premiere during the ongoing 48th Toronto International Film Festival. The movie has received critical acclaim and stands triumphant.
The stellar cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, along with producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, received a standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience eager to discuss the film. The makers have left a lasting impression with their bold content, which is being hailed as a story for every woman to watch.
The early reviews following the premiere are building excitement about 'Thank You For Coming'. A progressive narrative, with the ensemble cast and visionary direction, the movie is being called an 'engaging and deserving sex-positive movie that focuses on the everyday concerns of women in India'.
Bhumi Pednekar's performance too has been hailed as 'a star performer with irrepressible charm.'
The film delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. "Thank You For Coming" was the only Indian feature film honored with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.
With an overwhelming response coming internationally, the anticipation for the film in India continues to grow.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You For Coming" will be released in theaters worldwide on October 6, 2023.
