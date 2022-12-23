Bhumi Pednekar to ring in the New Year in Mexico with friends

Mumbai, December 23
Taking a break from her erratic shoot schedule, actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen ringing in the New Year in style in Mexico with her friends.
Bhumi will be taking a break after shooting almost seven films this year. Having had to work non-stop since the pandemic related lockdowns lifted Bhumi will travel to Mexico with her friends.
The actress' slate of seven films, including 'Govinda Naam Mera', released earlier this month. Her upcoming line-up includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects.
Bhumi's latest release 'Govinda Naam Mera' is a comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.
The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani. It was premiered on 16 December 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim
The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...
World's first intranasal covid vacine to be available in India as booster dose from today
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...
States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of covid-dedicated facilities
An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Mi...
Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family
Police have posted around 150 personnel around the house
Parliament's Winter Session ends early amid demands for discussion on Tawang clash
In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says ...