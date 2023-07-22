BhumiPednekar to be honoured with the Disruptor Award at the IIFM

ANI

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be honoured with the Disruptor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM) for her work both on and off the screen. The award will be presented on the festival’s opening day — August 11.

Bhumi says, “I am so grateful, this recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take on, the causes that I support and stand up for, and everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for. I aim to change society for the better by championing the representation of women in cinema, fighting for gender inclusivity, and working towards achieving environmental stability. This acknowledgement by IFFM strengthens my belief that I’m following the correct course and making progress in the right direction.”

The festival will take place from August 11 to August 20. On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in the thriller film The Ladykiller opposite actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Ladykiller is the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a ‘self-destructive beauty’ as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who has previously helmed movies like BA Pass and Section 375, has directed this film.