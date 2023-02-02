Bhushan Kumar launches Kapil Sharma’s debut single ‘Alone’ along with Guru Randhawa

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

Two of the most popular personalities in the showbiz— Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma—have joined hands together for their upcoming single ‘Alone’ which is set to release on February 9.

Composed and written by Guru, the song is touted to be a heartbreak anthem featuring Kapil Sharma, Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani.

Shot in beautiful location of Manali, the music video is directed by Director Gifty.

