Bhuvan Arora to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan's next film

Kabir is known for directing films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and '83'

Mumbai, May 31

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who charmed the audience with his work in the hit streaming show 'Farzi', will be next seen in star director Kabir Khan's next film. Bhuvan will be seen alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Kabir is known for directing films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and '83'. Co-leading the movie with actor Kartik Aryan, Bhuvan will be seen in an unexplored avatar.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming project, Bhuvan shared said, "I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir. I have always admired his films and the selection of stories he wants to tell." He further mentioned: "This one too is a very challenging film which requires a lot of prep work. The film is based on a true story with a larger than life canvas. I will also be seen in a new role that I have never played before."

The big-budget film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has also produced Kartik's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which reunites Kartik with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani.

