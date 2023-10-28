Bhuvan Bam brings new vibe to Takeshi's Castle reboot; show to drop on November 2 on Prime Video

IANS

The iconic Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle which was scheduled to get its Indian reboot has now unveiled its official trailer, after releasing its hilarious teaser. In the trailer, Bhuvan Bam brings on an entirely new vibe to his commentary and is more than a match for Javed Jaffrey’s legendary commentary. Full of Indian references, the dubbing of Bhuvan Bam is incredibly self-aware, as he voices it with the same voice and personality of his BB Ki Vines character Titu Mama.

The brand new version of the show retains all of its ‘80s oddities and hilarious attitude, featuring goofy get ups, funny challenges, and deliberately goofy VFX. Bhuvan said, “Takeshi’s Castle has been an integral part of my formative years and the commentary by Javed sir is etched as a core memory that still cracks me up. So, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of its reboot, my excitement was boundless.”

The new version of Takeshi’s Castle will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India from November 2.