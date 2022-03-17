After a successful innings with his first web-show, Dhindora, Bhuvan Bam returns with a new episode of his chat show Titu Talks. Bhuvan announced the release of the latest episode on his social media handle sharing a picture from the shoot with the special guests for the episode, director SS Rajamouli along with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Titu mama, who is famous for his candour and wit, will be seen chatting with the stars of RRR.

Speaking about his experience, Bhuvan says, “It was a great honour to have Rajamouli sir, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the same room as I. We had a great time shooting together, it was like meeting old friends and reminiscing great memories. Titu mama is amazed to have caught these icons in their most candid self, funny and an absolute delight, and I cannot wait for everyone to watch the episode.”