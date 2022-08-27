Bhuvan Bam to star in a romantic comedy

Buvam Bam has started working on his third project as a lead actor for one of the leading OTT platforms. The project is touted to be a romantic comedy and based on the story of a young married couple.

Bhuvan says, “It is a story about a young couple. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the entire family. The characters are funny and quite relatable.” He adds, “The project also gave an opportunity to work with veteran actors like Atul sir and Rakesh sir. These are the people I grew up watching on screen and now sharing the screen space with them is like a dream come true. Just being around them is also a huge learning experience for me.”