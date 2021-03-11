Bieber reveals he is suffering from partial facial paralysis

Justin Bieber, who was supposed to travel across globe with his Justice World Tour, has cancelled his shows. The singer took to his social media account and informed fans that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He shared a video on Instagram in which he revealed that this syndrome has caused partial facial paralysis. The Baby singer captioned the video as, “Important please watch. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers.”

Justin says, “For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically not capable. My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

The singer showed how one of his eyes was not blinking and said, “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”